Curl Saskatoon bids on city hosting Olympic trials

Curl Saskatoon is currently bidding on the 2021 Olympic curling trials, this determines the teams who will represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

The event would be in December 2021.

“The Olympic curling trials is the premier curling event in Canada. It only happens once every four years and brings the best teams from across Canada together,” Curl Saskatoon president Michael Leier said.

“The last major Curling Canada event Saskatoon hosted was the 2012 Brier, so we believe it’s time to host another major event in the city.”

If the bid is won, all the curling action would be held at SaskTel Centre.

Leier said the host fee to Curling Canada will be $1 million, which will be split with grant funding from the city and province.

The decision is expected from Curling Canada by October 2018, and a public announcement will take place by spring 2019.