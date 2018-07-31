Calgary city council approves Olympic bid plebiscite
Calgary City Council approved the Olympic and Paralympic Games plebiscite Tuesday.
Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley said council approved the date and question for the plebiscite in council that evening.
People will be asked to cast their vote for one of two options:
- I am for Calgary hosting
- I am against Calgary hosting
The official question: Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?
Calgarians are scheduled to head to the polls on Nov. 13.
