Olympic Plebiscite
July 31, 2018 8:54 pm
Updated: July 31, 2018 9:14 pm

Calgary city council approves Olympic bid plebiscite

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary City Council approved the 2026 Olympic bid plebiscite on Tuesday.

Reid Fiest/Global News
A A

Calgary City Council approved the Olympic and Paralympic Games plebiscite Tuesday.

Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley said council approved the date and question for the plebiscite in council that evening.

READ MORE: Timing tight for Calgary’s Winter Olympics plebiscite set for November

People will be asked to cast their vote for one of two options:

  • I am for Calgary hosting
  • I am against Calgary hosting

The official question: Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?

Calgarians are scheduled to head to the polls on Nov. 13.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2026 Olympics
Calgary City Council
Calgary Olympics
City Council
city council approves olympic plebiscite
Olympic Plebiscite
plebiscite

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News