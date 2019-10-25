ATM targeted in Salmon Arm service station break-in, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen truck was recovered following a break-in at a local service station where an ATM was targeted, say Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police say the service station, located on the Trans-Canada Highway, was broken into on Wednesday, between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

The service station’s alarm went off, with police noting the suspect or suspects had attacked an ATM located inside.

A white pick-up truck that was used in the incident was captured on video, and was found by officers at a nearby park shortly after the incident.

Police say the truck was stolen from a rural area near Salmon Arm, but that the owner did not know it had been stolen until police recovered it.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said the investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the culprits responsible for the truck theft and break-in.

