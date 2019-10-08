Police seek help in break-and-enter investigation near Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Several older-model outboard motors were reported stolen following an alleged break and enter in the Fredericton area over the summer, and police are now hoping the public will be able to help with their investigation.

New Brunswick RCMP say a break and enter occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 at a business in Lower Queensbury, N.B.

Lower Queensbury is about 40 kilometres southwest of Fredericton.

Police allege someone managed to gain access to a garage and stole “a number” of outboard motors, including Mercury Motor, Johnson, Evinrude and Mariner models.

One Mercruiser Alpha One Outdrive was also reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the alleged break and enter is asked to contact Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

