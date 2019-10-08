Menu

Crime

Police seek help in break-and-enter investigation near Fredericton

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 10:02 am
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help as it investigates leads on a reported break and enter.
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help as it investigates leads on a reported break and enter. Alexander Quon/Global News

Several older-model outboard motors were reported stolen following an alleged break and enter in the Fredericton area over the summer, and police are now hoping the public will be able to help with their investigation.

New Brunswick RCMP say a break and enter occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 at a business in Lower Queensbury, N.B.

READ MORE: Man facing charges after alleged break-and-enter in western New Brunswick — RCMP

Lower Queensbury is about 40 kilometres southwest of Fredericton.

Police allege someone managed to gain access to a garage and stole “a number” of outboard motors, including Mercury Motor, Johnson, Evinrude and Mariner models.

One Mercruiser Alpha One Outdrive was also reported stolen.

READ MORE: 3 men charged following shooting incident near Woodstock — New Brunswick RCMP

Anyone with information on the alleged break and enter is asked to contact Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

