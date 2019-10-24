Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police seek public assistance to identify Vanier break and enter suspects

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:53 pm
Ottawa police released photos of break and enter suspects hoping that the public will be able to identify them.
Ottawa police released photos of break and enter suspects hoping that the public will be able to identify them.

Ottawa police released photos of two break and enter suspects on Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify them.

Police say that at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, two suspects were caught on camera breaking into storage units for multiple buildings in the area of the 100 block of Lavergne Street.

READ MORE: ‘It needs to stop’ — McKenna slams political vitriol after office defaced with vulgar slur

While one suspect gained entry, the other male remained in his vehicle. Once inside, the suspect proceeded to steal various tools from different storage locations. He returned to the waiting vehicle and the pair fled the scene.

Police say the suspects are described as two men between 45 and 55 years of age. The vehicle used is believed to be a blue Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a Quebec licence plate.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seize shotgun, 3 charged in south-end traffic stop

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the incident, the suspect who was seen breaking into the units was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and thong sandals. The suspect in the car was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information relating to this break-in, or any other break-in, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service break and enter unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an alleged Vanier break and enter.
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an alleged Vanier break and enter. Ottawa police service
Ottawa police service
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeottawa break and enterVanier crimeOttawa police break and entervanier break and enter
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.