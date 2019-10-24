Ottawa police seek public assistance to identify Vanier break and enter suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police released photos of two break and enter suspects on Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify them.

Police say that at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, two suspects were caught on camera breaking into storage units for multiple buildings in the area of the 100 block of Lavergne Street.

While one suspect gained entry, the other male remained in his vehicle. Once inside, the suspect proceeded to steal various tools from different storage locations. He returned to the waiting vehicle and the pair fled the scene.

Police say the suspects are described as two men between 45 and 55 years of age. The vehicle used is believed to be a blue Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a Quebec licence plate.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the incident, the suspect who was seen breaking into the units was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and thong sandals. The suspect in the car was wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information relating to this break-in, or any other break-in, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service break and enter unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an alleged Vanier break and enter. Ottawa police service Ottawa police service