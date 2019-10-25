Menu

Half-naked teen breaks into prison to win back jailed ex-girlfriend

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 12:05 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 12:32 pm
The youth detention centre in Vechta, Germany is shown in this file photo from March 20, 2018.
The youth detention centre in Vechta, Germany is shown in this file photo from March 20, 2018. Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP

Nothing says “I love you” like climbing a prison wall in your underwear — and nothing says “I’m not into you” like breaking up with someone over the phone from prison.

Prison officials in Germany say a lovesick 18-year-old stripped down and climbed over a detention centre wall in an effort to reach his jailed ex-girlfriend, who had broken up with him by phone. The teen hoped to convince her to give him another shot, a prison spokesperson told DW on Thursday.

The incident happened on Oct. 17 at a youth detention centre in Vechta, Germany, where the 18-year-old woman was being held. Their names have not been released.

How to deal with a breakup

The young man removed most of his clothing so he could elude the barbed wire atop the four-metre-high prison wall, authorities told public broadcaster NDR. He used a nearby lamppost to reach the top of the wall, slipped past the barbed wire and made it to his ex-girlfriend’s barred cell window before prison staff realized what was happening.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters eventually showed up at the scene and used a ladder to reach the young man, who had refused to climb down.

The 18-year-old suffered a minor injury in the process, the DPA news agency reports.

The man is being investigated for trespassing and unauthorized contact with prisoners, the Associated Press reports.

It’s unclear why he didn’t just book a visit.

NDR reports that the young man has been silent so far.

One burning question still hangs over the case: did she take him back?

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GermanyRelationshipsBreakupBroken HeartGermany jailhow to win back the love of your lifehow to win back your exprison break inVechta
