Man on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ says he’s ‘trapped in a loveless marriage’

Pat Sajak gets paid to host Wheel of Fortune. He’s no family counsellor.

Nevertheless, Sajak found himself on the receiving end of a brutally honest confession during an episode of the game show this week, when one contestant spilled the tea about his supposedly miserable home life.

The confession came while Sajak was introducing contestants on the show. Most contestants usually offer up a quirky tidbit about their job or their hobbies, but Blair Davis offered something more.

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battleaxe named Kim,” Davis said. “She cursed my life with three stepchildren named Star, R.J. and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

Davis’ intro triggered nervous laughter from the audience, followed by an awkward silence.

“Yay!” Sajak says, before pumping his fist. “No wonder you came here. You just want to get away from everybody!”

He then waved his hand dismissively, adding: “I know you’re being facetious.”

Davis laughed and nodded.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I love them like nobody’s business.”

Wheel of Fortune later shared the clip on its social media accounts, adding the comment: “We appreciate a stark sense of humour.”

Blair Davis, a trucker from California, is shown on an episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Wheel of Fortune/Twitter

Davis’ tongue-in-cheek rant struck a chord with users on Twitter. Many people hailed him for breaking from tradition with a less-than-sunny summary of his home life.

“It’s about time someone stepped out of the trite responses of ‘beautiful,’ ‘amazing,’ ‘sexy,'” Twitter user Jen Singeisen wrote. “Good on you, mate!”

User Lucy Lobo summed up many reactions with one simple message: “He said what we always wanted someone to say.”