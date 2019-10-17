Surrey RCMP issue warning after spike in brazen break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say they have seen an increase in break-and-enters, many of which happen while people are asleep inside their homes.

RCMP said there were 26 break-and-enters in August and 24 last month, compared to 13 in July.

Police said many of the break-ins occurred while residents were at home, often during the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The majority of the break-ins occurred after thieves get a garage door opener from vehicles parked in the driveway. Once inside the garage, they get into the house through unlocked doors or by finding a spare key.

RCMP are offering the following tips to secure their home:

do not keep a garage door opener inside the vehicle

ensure the garage door closes tightly and is locked at all times

install a deadbolt on the door that leads from the garage to the house, and

routinely secure all doors and windows before going to bed.

