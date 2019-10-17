Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Surrey RCMP issue warning after spike in brazen break-and-enters

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 5:05 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 5:10 pm
RCMP have issued a warning following a series of break-and-enters in Surrey.
RCMP have issued a warning following a series of break-and-enters in Surrey. Global News File

Surrey RCMP say they have seen an increase in break-and-enters, many of which happen while people are asleep inside their homes.

RCMP said there were 26 break-and-enters in August and 24 last month, compared to 13 in July.

Edmonton police reiterate: don’t leave garage door openers in cars!
Edmonton police reiterate: don’t leave garage door openers in cars!

Police said many of the break-ins occurred while residents were at home, often during the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The majority of the break-ins occurred after thieves get a garage door opener from vehicles parked in the driveway. Once inside the garage, they get into the house through unlocked doors or by finding a spare key.

READ MORE: Garage break and enters up 73% over 5 years: Edmonton police

RCMP are offering the following tips to secure their home:

  • do not keep a garage door opener inside the vehicle
  • ensure the garage door closes tightly and is locked at all times
  • install a deadbolt on the door that leads from the garage to the house, and
  • routinely secure all doors and windows before going to bed.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeSurreyBreak And EnterHome InvasionSurrey crimegarage break-inshome security tipshome safety tipssurrey break and enterSurrey break-and-enters
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.