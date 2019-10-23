Mississauga suspects arrested after elderly targeted in ’emergency scam’: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested for what Peel police are referring to as an “emergency scam” targeting elderly, Polish-speaking victims.

Police said the suspects would call the victim pretending to be their grandchild, child, extended family member or an old friend from Poland.

The individuals would then claim to be in some sort urgent or embarrassing trouble and advise the victim they don’t want any other family members to know, police said.

2:27 Toronto police warning about alleged ‘home repair’ scam Toronto police warning about alleged ‘home repair’ scam

Police warn that the suspects would use varying excuses, including being in a car accident, being arrested for drunk driving, being trapped in another country and unable to leave, being hospitalized and for winning the lottery and having to pay taxes or fees to have the funds released.

Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect may advise that they are a lawyer/attorney or police officer representing a relative,” officials said in a release sent out on Wednesday.

Investigators identified several people who are allegedly responsible for the scam on Monday.

Police say they have changed a man, 54, from Mississauga with defrauding the public, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identity documents and obstructing police.

Police also charged a woman 48, from Mississauga with defrauding the public and possessing property obtained by crime.