Home repair scheme targeting seniors, say Toronto police

Toronto police are warning the public to be vigilant after seniors in Lawrence Park reportedly fell victim to a fraudulent home repair scheme.

Police say on Tuesday, one to three men visited homes occupied by seniors in the Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road area. The suspects reportedly convinced the seniors that they were in need of roof, driveway and other home reno repairs.

The men also allegedly provided a list of repairs and quoted a price for the work, police said.

After starting some of the repairs, the men reportedly prepared a list of more work needing to be done and hiked the price before demanding payment which they mostly accepted in cash, said police.

Police said the men would accompany the victim to a nearby bank machine where the money would be withdrawn, and taken as payment.

Police believe that no actual repairs were necessary at the homes targeted, nor were the repairs completed.

The first suspect is being described as five-foot-ten, with short dark hair, a medium build and a heavy Scottish accent.

The second suspect is being described as five-foot-ten, with an athletic build, blue eyes, also having a heavy Scottish accent.

The third suspect is being described as five-foot-ten, in his late thirties with dark short hair and a muscular build.

Police say the suspects may be travelling in a white van or truck.

Police are urging the public to be extra cautious if in the event they are approached for unsolicited home repairs, and to call police immediately to report any suspicious solicitation.