1 found dead in Mississauga and toddler taken to trauma centre, police say

Peel Regional Police say a person has been found dead in a Mississauga home and a toddler has been taken to a trauma centre.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, near Hurontario Street, at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday.

As of Monday evening, police did not release any details surrounding the victim’s identity or cause of death.

However, officers called the circumstances of the death “suspicious” and said the homicide bureau was consulted about the incident.

Investigators said a child in the home was taken to a local hospital for assessment, but in an update police said the toddler was being transferred to a trauma centre “for additional assessment.”

More to come.

