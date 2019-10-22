Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to weigh in on federal election results

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 10:35 am
Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney speaks to media during the Western Premiers' conference in Edmonton on June 27, 2019. .
Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney speaks to media during the Western Premiers' conference in Edmonton on June 27, 2019. . Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he’s spoken to his caucus about Monday night’s election results and will address the media about it Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night’s election saw Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party re-elected as a minority government. However, the party did not win a single seat in Alberta.

READ MORE: Tory blue wave sweeps Alberta, Saskatchewan, bringing challenges with Liberal minority

All but one of Alberta’s 34 ridings were won by the Conservatives. The only riding not won by a Conservative was in Edmonton Strathcona, where NDP candidate Heather McPherson was elected.

During the election campaign, Kenney spent time in Ontario and Manitoba, campaigning for the Conservatives. He has called a Liberal minority the worst case scenario for Alberta, given the Bloc Quebecois, NDP and Greens stated antipathy to new pipeline projects.

Kenney, a former Conservative MP and cabinet minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, has also said a Liberal government would be debilitating to Alberta’s economy.

Federal Election 2019: Is national unity under fire following the 2019 federal election?
Federal Election 2019: Is national unity under fire following the 2019 federal election?

Monday night’s election results spurred conversation about Alberta’s separation movement. #Wexit and “separation” were trending on Twitter.

Before the election, the Facebook group VoteWexit.com had just over 2,000 members. By Tuesday morning, that group’s membership had skyrocketed to more than 135,000 members. The group is calling for the separation of western Canada from the rest of the country.

READ MORE: Separatist talk renews in Alberta following Justin Trudeau Liberal victory

Kenney is scheduled to speak to the media from the Alberta legislature at 1 p.m. MT. Global News will live stream the media availability in this post.

More to come…

