Separatist talk renews in Alberta following Justin Trudeau Liberal victory

Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party was re-elected Monday night and that has some Alberta residents calling for separation.

The Liberals were elected as a minority government but did not win a single seat in the prairies and lost the popular vote 34 to 33 per cent to the Conservative Party.

Alberta proved once again to be a Conservative stronghold with all but one of the province’s ridings going blue — NDP candidate Heather McPherson won in Edmonton-Strathcona — and the party capturing 70 per cent of the vote.

The Liberals lost their three Alberta seats with cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi being defeating in Edmonton-Mill Woods to Conservative Tim Uppal, Kent Hehr losing his seat in Calgary-Centre and Randy Boissonnault being ousted in Edmonton-Centre by Conservative James Cumming.

“It really was Justin Trudeau’s policies; people have been hurting because of them, and we have to make sure we push back on Justin Trudeau so Mill Woods needs a strong voice,” Uppal said.

“Now we have a whole suite of opposition in Edmonton, no representatives in the Justin Trudeau government and I think that’s going to be a challenge for not just Edmontonians but Albertans,” Boissonnault said.

As it became evident on Monday evening the Liberals would be re-elected, #Wexit and “separation” began trending on Twitter.

Alberta and Sask are all blue. The Bloc, Greens and NDP want to shut down oil. This is the time for #WexIt — Nicole Henson (@NicoleHenson) October 22, 2019

Looking at this results map for #elxn43, i'm coming around to the idea of Alberta separation. In fact, looks to me like we should carve the country up into 5 or 6 new entities. Imagine the happiness when we're not regionally at each others' throats! pic.twitter.com/ooWg4JqQ0U — greg blee (@greg_blee) October 22, 2019

Okay @jkenney you’re up big guy. Let’s get the ball rolling on this referendum. We have no voice in Western Canada. This needs to change. I’m 100% on board for separation. #elxn43 — Catlin Schneider (@schneidz35) October 22, 2019

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said he expects Alberta’s separation movement to heat up.

“You have this large cohort of Conservative MPs. How does the government function? How does the Trudeau government function? What is (Alberta Premier Jason) Kenney’s response?” Bratt said. “I think this is a real danger to national unity.”

Bratt said how much the movement grows will depend on Kenney.

“Does he try to dampen that down? He didn’t during the campaign. He put out a video in August saying, ‘We don’t want to separate from Canada, we want to separate Trudeau from office,'” Bratt said.

“Kenney then campaigns against Trudeau not just in Alberta but in Ontario and in Manitoba and he’s unsuccessful, so where do they go next?”

However, other social media users believe any discussion of separation is unrealistic and ridiculous.

#wexit trending…. tell me Alberta, where ya gonna go? Last time I looked you were land locked. Albertans had an opportunity to be part of the solution in the election and blew it. Now you find yourself in a Boris Johnson like black hole. — Raymond (@dadzez) October 22, 2019

I understand the frustration, but immediately wanting to separate from Canada after the party you support loses is the childhood equivalent of shutting off the Nintendo, taking your controller and going home when your team gets scored on. #wexit #elxn43 — Ryder (@ryderfm) October 22, 2019

Western separation is nonsense. A landlocked state cannot feasibly work… but I do understand the frustration and resentment in the west in a way that I never could while living in Ontario. Scary Times. #Wexit #Elxn43 — Chris Gorsky (@ChrisGorsky) October 22, 2019

In his victory speech, Trudeau addressed Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Know that you are an essential part of our great country. I’ve heard your frustration and I want to be there to support you. Let us all work hard to bring our country together.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the results show Canada is further divided.

Bratt said he believes the Trudeau government will work to complete the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, but added that Albertans should expect the Liberals to continue pursuing policies many in Alberta oppose.

“If you’re looking for (Trudeau) to roll back the federal carbon tax, it ain’t going to happen. You think he’s going to roll back Bill C-69? Bill C-48? No, it’s not going to happen. Basically, all the issues Alberta wanted — those aren’t going to happen,” Bratt said.

The mayors of Alberta’s two major cities both congratulated Trudeau on Twitter and added their hope that the federal government will work with Edmonton and Calgary on issues that are important to the cities.

Congrats to Prime Minister Trudeau and all those elected tonight. The results, particularly in Alberta, show there is a lot of work to do. I hope Calgarians’ deep concerns are heard and the federal government will work with us to make sure our very real issues are addressed. — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 22, 2019

On behalf of #yegcc I offer my congratulations to Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. I look forward to building on last 4 years of advancing the interests of all big cities & to ensure #YegMetroRegion continues to thrive. #elxn43 #cdnpoli — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 22, 2019