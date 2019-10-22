Former NDP MLA wins Nova Scotia seat for Liberals

Send this page to someone via email

A former Nova Scotia NDP MLA will head to Ottawa as a member of the federal Liberal party after she was elected to represent the riding of Cumberland-Colchester on Monday.

Lenore Zann was neck-and-neck with Conservative candidate Scott Armstrong throughout the evening before pulling away as the final votes were tallied on Tuesday morning.

Zann, who served as a member of the Nova Scotia NDP for nearly 10 years, resigned from the party and sat as an independent after announcing her candidacy for the Liberals in June.

She will join Conservative Chris d’Entremont, another former Nova Scotia MLA, as they head to Ottawa as MPs.

d’Entremont sucessfully won a seat in West Nova, becoming the only Conservative to successfuly push back against the red wave that swept over Atlantic Canada in 2015.

