Politics

Former NDP MLA wins Nova Scotia seat for Liberals

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:08 am
Lenore Zann remains MLA ahead of federal campaign
WATCH: Lenore Zann, a Nova Scotia MLA planning to run federally, isn’t ready to leave her post just yet. Jeremy Keefe has more.

A former Nova Scotia NDP MLA will head to Ottawa as a member of the federal Liberal party after she was elected to represent the riding of Cumberland-Colchester on Monday.

Lenore Zann was neck-and-neck with Conservative candidate Scott Armstrong throughout the evening before pulling away as the final votes were tallied on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Zann, who served as a member of the Nova Scotia NDP for nearly 10 years, resigned from the party and sat as an independent after announcing her candidacy for the Liberals in June.

She will join Conservative Chris d’Entremont, another former Nova Scotia MLA, as they head to Ottawa as MPs.

Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau projected to win minority government
d’Entremont sucessfully won a seat in West Nova, becoming the only Conservative to successfuly push back against the red wave that swept over Atlantic Canada in 2015.

Twitter mentions per candidate

