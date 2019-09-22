Canada election: Cumberland–Colchester

Voters in Cumberland–Colchester elected Bill Casey of the Liberal party as their MP in the 2015 election but he’s not seeking re-election.

That leaves voters with a choice. Elect the man that Casey defeated in 2015, former Conservative MP Scott Armstrong, or choose someone new.

The star candidate for the Liberal party in the riding is Nova Scotia Independent MLA Lenore Zann.

Zann has served as the provincial representative for the area of Truro-Bible Hill as a member of the Nova Scotia NDP since 2009, but chose to sit as an independent when she announced her decision to run for the Liberals federally.

This will be a riding to watch on election night as the Liberals attempt to hold on to this normally Conservative riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Lenore Zann

Conservative: Scott Armstrong

NDP: TBD

Green: Jason Blanch

PPC: William J. Archer

National Citizen’s Alliance (NCA): Stephen Garvey

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This riding encompasses the north-central Nova Scotia, including Amherst and Truro.

History

This area has been strongly PC and Conservative since the late 1960s, with only two exceptions.

Liberal Dianne Brushett won the seat for a single term in 1993 and former Independent MP turned Liberal candidate Bill Casey took the seat in 2015.

Casey chose to not reoffer in this election and its up to Lenorre Zann to see if she can be the next to break the region’s blue streak.