61-year-old man charged with arson following trailer fire in Innisfil

A 61-year-old man has been charged following a trailer fire in Stroud, a community in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.
On Sunday at around 8:20 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a trailer fire on Victoria Street.
No one was injured as a result of the flames and smoke, but heat from the blaze damaged two neighbouring homes and four vehicles, according to police.
Following an investigation, police charged a 61-year-old man with arson and two counts of mischief endangering life.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene on Monday.
