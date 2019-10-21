61-year-old man charged with arson following trailer fire in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old man has been charged following a trailer fire in Stroud, a community in Innisfil, South Simcoe police say.

On Sunday at around 8:20 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a trailer fire on Victoria Street.

No one was injured as a result of the flames and smoke, but heat from the blaze damaged two neighbouring homes and four vehicles, according to police.

Following an investigation, police charged a 61-year-old man with arson and two counts of mischief endangering life.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene on Monday.

