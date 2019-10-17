Menu

Crime

Man to be deported after police respond to injured person call in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:38 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 1:12 pm
A 36-year-old man was arrested on an immigration warrant to be deported back to the U.S. after South Simcoe police say they responded to a report of an injured man in Innisfil on Tuesday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on an immigration warrant to be deported back to the U.S. after South Simcoe police say they responded to a report of an injured man in Innisfil on Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 36-year-old man was arrested on an immigration warrant and is facing deportation to the U.S. after South Simcoe police were called about an injured man in Innisfil.

On Tuesday at 7 a.m., officers responded to an address on Big Bay Point Road, where they found a man with minor injuries as a result of an altercation, police say.

An investigation revealed the man was wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency on an immigration warrant, police add.

CBSA officers attended the police station and took custody of the man to be deported to the U.S.

