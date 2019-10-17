Man to be deported after police respond to injured person call in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man was arrested on an immigration warrant and is facing deportation to the U.S. after South Simcoe police were called about an injured man in Innisfil.

On Tuesday at 7 a.m., officers responded to an address on Big Bay Point Road, where they found a man with minor injuries as a result of an altercation, police say.

An investigation revealed the man was wanted by the Canada Border Services Agency on an immigration warrant, police add.

CBSA officers attended the police station and took custody of the man to be deported to the U.S.

