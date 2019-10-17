South Simcoe police investigating reported vehicle theft in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are investigating the reported theft of a vehicle in the Alcona community of Innisfil, Ont.
On Thursday at about 8:30 a.m., officers say they responded to a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Jans Boulevard area for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle, a 2007 grey Toyota Camry Hybrid, was stolen from a driveway some time after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police say.
The vehicle has Ontario licence plate BYAC 260.
Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Jeff Cowie at 705-436-2141, ext. 1416, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
