Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arran-Elderslie resident conned out of more than $20,000 in ‘romance scam’: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 1:13 pm
On Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to a report of fraud after an overseas woman, who claimed to be looking for a spouse, made contact with the victim and worked toward getting money from them.
On Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to a report of fraud after an overseas woman, who claimed to be looking for a spouse, made contact with the victim and worked toward getting money from them. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Officers are investigating a report of fraud where a woman overseas allegedly conned an Arran-Elderslie resident out of more than $20,000 in a “romance scam,” South Bruce OPP say.

On Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to a report of fraud after an overseas woman, who claimed to be looking for a spouse, made contact with the victim and worked toward getting money from them.

READ MORE: Barrie police warning residents of distraction theft scam

According to police, the “romance scam” has resulted in people incurring significant financial losses.

Officers are cautioning residents to be wary of any unsolicited emails, phone calls, letters or visitors at your door.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

80 charged in international internet romance scam
80 charged in international internet romance scam
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Romance ScamSouth Bruce OPPArran-ElderslieArran-Elderslie fraudArran-Elderslie romance scamoverseas romance scamSouth Bruce OPP romance scam
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.