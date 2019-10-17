Arran-Elderslie resident conned out of more than $20,000 in ‘romance scam’: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are investigating a report of fraud where a woman overseas allegedly conned an Arran-Elderslie resident out of more than $20,000 in a “romance scam,” South Bruce OPP say.

On Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., police say they responded to a report of fraud after an overseas woman, who claimed to be looking for a spouse, made contact with the victim and worked toward getting money from them.

According to police, the “romance scam” has resulted in people incurring significant financial losses.

Officers are cautioning residents to be wary of any unsolicited emails, phone calls, letters or visitors at your door.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

