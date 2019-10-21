Halifax police chief says force will apologize for street checks

Send this page to someone via email

Days after Nova Scotia’s justice minister said a moratorium on street checks in the province would become permanent, Halifax’s police force says they are preparing an apology for a practice that disproportionately affected the municipality’s African Nova Scotian community.

Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella told the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners on Monday that they are working on a formal apology for street checks, a practice which an independent legal assessment found to be illegal.

Kinsella said that street checks have “deepened the divide” between people of colour and the police in the municipality.

Although Kinsella did not provide a firm date on an apology he said it’s likely to come by the end of November.

The independent legal assessment, prepared by former chief justice Michael MacDonald and research lawyer Jennifer Taylor of the law firm Stewart McKelvey, found that the practice of street checks has no basis in statute or common law and is therefore illegal.

“We have concluded that there is no power for the police to conduct street checks in HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality],” the conclusion of the report reads.

“In short, street checks are not reasonably necessary for the police to execute their duties, when balanced against the interference with individual liberty, and the disproportionate effects on Black Nova Scotians, that street checks entail.”

The assessment was commissioned earlier this year by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission in response to a 180-page report written by Scot Wortley, a professor of criminology at the University of Toronto.

The Wortley report was published in March and detailed how African Nova Scotians were five times more likely to be stopped and street-checked by police than the general population.

His report analyzed 12 years of data from both the Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP, which patrols certain parts of the HRM. The report found that between 2006 and 2017, black people were disproportionately questioned by police.

Wortley concluded that street checks had a “disproportionate and negative” impact on the African Nova Scotia community.

Although Kinsella said an apology is forthcoming, Chief Superintendent Janis Gray of the Halifax District RCMP would not commit to a response from the Mounties.

Gray said that discussions of a possible apology are underway but that no outcome had been decided. She also said any apology would be decided by someone higher up the chain of command.

What are street checks?

The legal assessment and the Wortley report both define a street check as a record or identifying information about an individual that is collected during an “interaction between the police and a member of the public, or upon observation of a member of the public by the police.”

Since the data captured as street checks doesn’t include all police traffic stops and pedestrian stops and as a result, the number of black people being randomly stopped by police in Halifax could be much higher.

Kinsella told the of Board of Police Commissioners on Monday the practice of street checks had been stopped since the province’s justice minister instituted a moratorium in April.

He added that any officer found to be conducting street checks will be dealt with through a policy of “education, training and ultimately discipline.”