Crime

Halifax police practice of street checks is illegal, independent legal opinion finds

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 12:06 pm
HRP to delete street check records
Halifax Regional Police plan to erase 14 years of street checks from their database. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

The Halifax police practice of street checks is illegal, according to an independent legal opinion written by a former chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The assessment is found in an independent report written by Michael MacDonald and commissioned by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission. It is set to be discussed at a meeting of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners scheduled for Monday.

Former Chief Justice of N.S. Supreme Court to examine legality of Halifax street checks

“We have concluded that there is no power for the police to conduct street checks in HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality],” the conclusion of the report reads.

“In short, street checks are not reasonably necessary for the police to execute their duties, when balanced against the interference with individual liberty, and the disproportionate effects on Black Nova Scotians, that street checks entail.”

More to come.

