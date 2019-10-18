Halifax police practice of street checks is illegal, independent legal opinion finds

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax police practice of street checks is illegal, according to an independent legal opinion written by a former chief justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The assessment is found in an independent report written by Michael MacDonald and commissioned by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission. It is set to be discussed at a meeting of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners scheduled for Monday.

“We have concluded that there is no power for the police to conduct street checks in HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality],” the conclusion of the report reads.

“In short, street checks are not reasonably necessary for the police to execute their duties, when balanced against the interference with individual liberty, and the disproportionate effects on Black Nova Scotians, that street checks entail.”

