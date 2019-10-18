Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

More than 578K Albertans voted in federal election advance polls

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:04 pm
Advance polls see 25% spike over 2015
WATCH ABOVE: Elections Canada says about two- million people voted during the first two days, that's up 25- per cent over advance polls in 2015. Sarah MacDonald looks at what this spike in early voting could mean for voter turnout on election day.

More than 19 per cent of eligible voters in Alberta have already cast their ballot in the federal election.

A total of 578,219 people voted during the advance polls last weekend, Elections Canada said Friday. With 2,981,599 eligible voters in Alberta, that’s 19.3 per cent of voters.

Advance polls were held across the country between Oct. 11 and Oct. 14, through the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Across Canada, 4.7 million electors cast their ballot early. That’s a 29 per cent increase over the number of advance polls cast ahead of the federal election in 2015, Elections Canada said earlier this week.

The number of Albertans who cast an early ballot this year is also up over the federal election four years ago. In 2015, 363,613 Albertans voted during advance polls, which was about 12.7 per cent of eligible voters. In 2011, 160,199 Albertans voted in the advance polls.

Those who have not yet cast a ballot have just a few more days to decide who they’re voting for. The federal election is on Monday, Oct. 21. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. To 7:30 p.m. MT in Alberta.

If you’re not sure who is running in your riding, click here.

For more information on how, where and when to vote, click here.

Significance of advance polls in elections
Significance of advance polls in elections
