Trudeau rejects ‘untrue’ claim by Tories that Liberals plan to hike GST

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party’s claim that the Liberals plan to hike the GST if re-elected on Monday night is “entirely untrue.”

“It is unfortunate that the Conservatives keep having to make up attacks against us, but all they’re offering is cuts,” the Liberal leader said during a campaign event in Whitby, Ont. on Friday morning. “Perhaps that’s all they can do, is make things up.”

2:03 Conservatives accused of sending out disinformation to Chinese Canadian voters Conservatives accused of sending out disinformation to Chinese Canadian voters

Trudeau’s comments followed demands by Tory Leader Andrew Scheer that the Liberals “have the guts” to explain what taxes will be raised to secure NDP support in a coalition government.

Scheer is campaigning in Fredericton this morning hoping to take back seats in Atlantic Canada where the Liberals won every riding four years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

He is trying to sow seeds of concern about a hypothetical Liberal-NDP coalition that could arise if no party wins a majority of seats in Monday’s election.

Scheer is claiming the Liberals and NDP would hike the GST to 7.5 per cent — although neither of those parties has ever mentioned raising the tax.

0:40 Canada Election 2019: Scheer says Liberal/NDP coalition something Canadians ‘can’t afford’ Canada Election 2019: Scheer says Liberal/NDP coalition something Canadians ‘can’t afford’

Scheer says he is only showing Canadians the possible ways a NDP-Liberal coalition would pay for their promises.

Scheer is also being challenged about other claims he has made about the Liberals plans, including introducing a tax on home sales and decriminalizing all hard drugs — neither of which are on the table from the Liberals.

—With files from Global News