Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Turnout up at advance polls in central Ontario ridings: Elections Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:43 pm
Advance poll numbers are up at ridings throughout central Ontario.
The riding of Peterborough-Kawartha saw a nearly 14 per cent increase in advance ballots cast for Monday’s federal election compared to 2015, Elections Canada said Friday.

Elections Canada provided Global News Peterborough with advance polling information for the ridings of Peterborough—Kawartha, Northumberland—Peterborough South and Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock, which all saw significant increases in advance polls open Oct. 11-14.

In Peterborough-Kawartha, voters cast 17,352 advance ballots. That’s 2,101 more than in the 2015 federal election, according to Elections Canada Ontario regional media adviser Rejean Gremier.

In Northumberland-Peterborough South, 18,844 people cast an advance ballot. That’s a 24.1 per cent increase from the 15,183 advance ballots in 2015.

And in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, advance ballot voting was up nearly 29 per cent this year with 15,697 ballots cast — nearly 3,500 more at the same period for the 2015 election, which saw 12,201 advance ballots.

Story continues below advertisement

Election day is Monday.

A look at Canada’s youngest voters days before federal election
A look at Canada’s youngest voters days before federal election
