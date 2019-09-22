Canada election: Northumberland-Peterborough South

Liberal Kim Rudd won her first election in 2015, garnering 27,043 votes of 63,876 cast (42.51 per cent). Runner-up Conservative Adam Moulton had 25,165 votes (39.56 per cent). Finishing in a distant third was New Democratic candidate Russ Christianson with 9,411 votes (14.80 per cent) and Patricia Sinnott of the Green Party with 1,990 votes (3.13 per cent).

Candidates

Liberal: Kim Rudd (Incumbent)

Conservative: Philip Lawrence

NDP: Mallory MacDonald

Green: Jeff Wheeldon

People’s Party of Canada: Frank Vaughan

This riding includes Northumberland County, southern Peterborough County (Asphodel-Norwood and Otonabee-South Monaghan townships) and the eastern half of the Municipality of Clarington, encompassing a population of 112,412.

Formerly Northumberland-Quinte West, the newly named riding for the 2015 election was created following the redistribution of electoral boundaries in 2012 that saw Quinte West shift to a new Prince Edward-Quinte West riding. The riding was a Conservative stronghold from 2006 to 2011 as Rick Norlock won three elections, defeating Rudd in the 2011 election.