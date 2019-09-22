Canada election: Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Conservative Jamie Schmale won the 2015 election with 27,718 votes out of 62,037 cast (44.8 per cent), ahead of Liberal candidate David Marquis with 19,634 votes (31.75 per cent). Mike Perry of the NDP was third with 12,012 votes (19.4 per cent). Bill MacCallum of the Green Party finished fourth with 2,470 votes (3.99 per cent)

Candidates:

Conservative: Jamie Schmale (Incumbent)

Liberal: Judi Forbes

NDP: Barbara Doyle





: Elizabeth Fraser: Eugene C. Balfour

The riding includes City of Kawartha Lakes, Cavan-Monaghan Township, Haliburton County and the Township of Brock.

Created in 1966 as Victoria-Haliburton, the riding initially consisted of parts of Victoria, Peterborough and Hastings-Frontenac. The riding in the 1970s to the 1990s went through several boundary changes. Its name was changed in 1998 to Haliburton-Victoria-Brock and then to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock in 2003 when Victoria County became part of the newly amalgamated City of Kawartha Lakes. In 2013, the federal riding’s boundaries were changed to remove the Municipality of Trent Lakes and North Kawartha Township.