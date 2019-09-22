Canada election: Peterborough-Kawartha

Liberal Maryam Monsef won the 2015 election with 29,159 votes out of 66,732 cast (43.8 per cent), ahead of Skinner with 23,335 votes (35 per cent). Dave Nickel of the NDP was a distant third with 12,437 votes (18.7 per cent).

Candidates

Liberal: Maryam Monsef (incumbent)

Conservative: Michael Skinner

NDP: Candace Shaw

Green: Andrew MacGregor

People’s Party of Canada: Alexander Murphy





: Ken Ranney

Two familiar faces return as Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef seeks re-election and Conservative candidate Michael Skinner once again will run against Monsef. Political newcomer Candace Shaw is carrying the NDP banner after the party finished third in 2015 led by Dave Nickle. Financial planner Andrew MacGregor was nominated in late August to represent the Green Party. The riding has long been considered a bellwether, having elected a member of the governing party in all but four elections from 1953 to 2015.

“Win the riding, win the government” has been an adage in Peterborough, as the party forming the government has won the riding in every election since 1965 with one exception in 1980. The same political result has occurred on the provincial level since 1987.

The riding includes all of the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County, including Douro-Dummer, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, North Kawartha, Selwyn and Trent Lakes townships and Curve Lake First Nation.

A rural riding of approximately 2,100 square kilometres, it features mostly rural land with some urban areas, including Peterborough city. The 2016 census says the average age of the Peterborough metropolitan area resident is 44, with nearly 98 per cent speaking English as their first language. The median total income of households in 2015 was $64,777.