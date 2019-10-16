Search launched for missing 51-year-old Nanaimo man

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo Search and Rescue is looking for a missing 51-year-old man who was last seen around noon on Tuesday.

Cortney Latoski, who has MS, is an avid hiker and is known to hike for several hours, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties said he was last seen around the Southgate Mall. His family became worried when he failed to return home by 3 p.m.

Latoski’s hikes are usually in the area of Maki Road, including the area of the Living Forest Campground and the surrounding forest.

Crews launched a search Tuesday evening that stretched until about 2:30 a.m., and was back in the area on Wednesday.

Latoski is a white male who stands five-feet-11-inches with a slim build.

He is believed to be wearing a black quilted jacket, acid-washed jeans and new white runners.