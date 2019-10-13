Dozens gather to search for missing Kaleden man

Dozens of friends and family of Phillip Schuhmacher spent part of their Thanksgiving long weekend looking for the Kaleden, B.C., man, without finding a trace.

The 36-year-old has been missing for more than 10 days and the mysterious circumstances of his disappearance have is family worried.

READ MORE: South Okanagan RCMP seeking public assistance for missing man

“He has never, ever been out of contact with the family this long and it’s so out of character for him,” said his sister Sandi Schuhmacher.

“His phone is off, he is not using any money. The cops are tracking his bank account. A regular person… they’d be spending money for food, spending money for where he is staying and none of that is happening. It makes you worry and wonder what’s going on.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Sandi said Phillip lives in a trailer on his parents’ Kaleden property, which is where her brother was last seen, on Oct. 2, by their parents.

Dozens of people gathered on Saturday to search for Phillip Schuhmacher. Contributed

After his parents left to go into town around 2 p.m. that day, Phillip can be seen on security video going into his parents house to do laundry.

However, Sandi said by the time their parents returned home around 4 p.m., he was gone and there was no video of him leaving.

Sandi said those searching for Phillip don’t suspect foul play at this point and believe he may have left the house through another door.

“We don’t even know where to focus because the video that we have before him leaving, he was bringing his laundry in to do his laundry and he left two packs of smokes that he had just bought unopened in his trailer,” Sandi said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It didn’t look like he was going anywhere and then it is just no video footage of him coming out.” Tweet This

Dozens show up for Thanksgiving search

Sandi said more than 80 people showed up for Saturday’s search and were able to cover a large part of the area behind the family’s property as they searched on quads, dirt bikes and horses.

“It was really, really nice to see the love outpouring, everyone coming to try and help us find him,” Sandi said.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t turn anything up. We’re hoping to even just find a start to the trail, just what direction he went or an idea of where he was heading.”

Sandi said the family’s search for Phillip has now shifted to nearby towns. She spent Sunday putting up posters of her brother in Penticton, at Apex ski hill, Kaleden and Naramata.

Sandi is asking the public to continue looking for Phillip as they go about their days and to keep sharing posts about her brother’s disappearance online.

Her message for her brother is that she loves him and is worried.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want him to come home or even just call and say he’s OK. Any word would just take the pain away,” she said.

Anyone with information related to the search for Phillip Schuhmacher, is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.