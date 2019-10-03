Menu

Body of missing Kelowna senior found, says family member

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 2:04 pm
Updated October 3, 2019 2:49 pm
The daughter of missing Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway says her dad’s body was found this week by two hunters.
The daughter of missing Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway says her dad’s body was found this week by two hunters. Submitted

A family member of a missing Kelowna senior says his body has been found.

Gordon Solloway, 74, went missing last Thursday morning after leaving his Hollywood Road South home. Family members say he was heading for the James Lake area, east of Kelowna.

Police say extensive searches were conducted along nearby forest service roads, but Solloway wasn’t found, and the search was suspended on Monday night.

READ MORE: Family of missing Kelowna senior pleading for help

But this week, the family said two hunters came across Solloway’s body.

“Last night at 11 o’clock, the RCMP came to the house and informed us that two hunters had found my dad,” Sheri Solloway, Gordon’s daughter, told Global News on Thursday morning.

“He was not in the area that we were searching for; he was farther out.”

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

A Kelowna family pleading for the public’s help in finding their loved one after official search suspended

Solloway said her dad’s truck got stuck on a “nasty” road that had no cell service.

While the discovery was heartbreaking, Sheri said “we just wanted to bring him home. We didn’t want to leave him on that mountain alone. And he’s not. He’s at peace now and that brings us some peace.”

Sheri said the family plans on taking some time before deciding on funeral plans.

COSAR on large scale search for Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway

She also had high praise for police and searchers who spent hours looking for her dad.

“I cannot tell you how amazing everybody has been,” said Sheri. “The support brought to us, even from people we don’t know … amazing.

“It touched our hearts because it really showed that my dad is truly a loved man.”

