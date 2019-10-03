Menu

Canada

B.C. woman drives off Washington boat launch, drowns in tragic accident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 1:27 pm
Police say the woman apparently became disoriented in Blaine, Wash., and drove down a boat ramp during low tide.
Police say the woman apparently became disoriented in Blaine, Wash., and drove down a boat ramp during low tide. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A B.C. senior is dead following a tragic accident in Blaine, Wash., on Sunday.

Blaine police have identified the 87-year-old victim as Eleanor Lenzner, who they said drowned after accidentally driving down a boat ramp.

Sgt. Michael Munden with the Blaine Police Department said Lenzner had apparently become disoriented while trying to drive to North Vancouver, where she intended to move in with her sister.

READ MORE: B.C. to overhaul 911 dispatch system after woman dies following ambulance delay

“[She] must have taken a wrong turn and ended up at the Peace Arch port of entry. And then she came into the United States and we think she must’ve got disoriented,” he said.

Munden said Lenzner appears to have followed a dead-end street that turns into a boat ramp at Drayton Harbour, and became trapped in the water at low tide.

“We don’t know if she was trying to get out of the water or get out of the car and was unable to, just because there was too much water against the door,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. woman says she got little help getting home after surviving shooting in Mexico

“We’ll probably never really know for sure, but she went into the water at low tide and then when the high tide came, she drowned.”

Munden said Lenzner’s vehicle was later discovered by a couple attempting to launch their boat, who then phoned 911.

He said Lenzner’s son had been notified, and helped investigators piece the tragedy together.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
b.c. senior dies washingtonbc woman dies boat rampBlaineblaine drowningBlaine Washingtonsenior diessenior drownsUS borderWoman drowns
