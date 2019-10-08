Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

South Okanagan RCMP seeking public assistance for missing man

By Rebecca Lawrence Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 2:08 pm
Penticton RCMP say Phillip Shuhmacher was last seen on Oct. 3 leaving his parent’s house in Kaleden, B.C.
Penticton RCMP say Phillip Shuhmacher was last seen on Oct. 3 leaving his parent’s house in Kaleden, B.C. Global News File

Penticton RCMP are seeking public assistance regarding missing person Phillip Shuhmacher.

Shuhmacher was last seen leaving his parent’s house, via video camera, in Kaleden, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m.

According to police, many people are concerned for Shuhmacher’s well-being.

Phillip Shuhmacher was last seen on Oct. 3 leaving his parent’s house in Kaleden, B.C.
Phillip Shuhmacher was last seen on Oct. 3 leaving his parent’s house in Kaleden, B.C. Penticton RCMP

READ MORE: Florida man accidentally discovers missing person using Google Earth

Story continues below advertisement

Phillip, 36, is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian male, weighing 117 pounds with a thin build, green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Phillip, or where he might be, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPPoliceOkanaganpentictonmissing personMissing Mansouth okanaganpenticton rcmpkaleden
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.