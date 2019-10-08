South Okanagan RCMP seeking public assistance for missing man

Penticton RCMP are seeking public assistance regarding missing person Phillip Shuhmacher.
Shuhmacher was last seen leaving his parent’s house, via video camera, in Kaleden, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m.
According to police, many people are concerned for Shuhmacher’s well-being.
Phillip, 36, is described as a six-foot-tall Caucasian male, weighing 117 pounds with a thin build, green eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about Phillip, or where he might be, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
