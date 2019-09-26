Firefighters, police officers search Bow River for missing persons Thursday

Police officers and firefighters will join together on Thursday for an annual search of the Bow River.

The search is an opportunity to look for any people who’ve gone missing and may have ended up in the river or on the banks of the waterway.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), of the roughly 5,000 people reported missing annually, a small number have voluntarily or involuntarily entered the city’s waterways and have not been able to get out.

Should any remains be retrieved, CPS will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and ensure no crimes have been committed.

The search, which begins at 10 a.m., involves the CPS, Calgary Fire Department, RCMP and the Calgary Search and Rescue Association (CALSARA).

This is the fifth year the agencies have conducted the annual search of the Bow.

“Although in the past four years no remains have been recovered during this search, we continue to believe that this is a worthwhile initiative that has the potential to provide answers to the family and friends of those with missing loved ones,” CPS homicide unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

The search will begin at the Bearspaw Dam and move south to the city limits.

While CPS, CFD and CALSARA search the Bow River within the Calgary, the Alberta RCMP missing persons and unidentified remains unit will deploy their helicopter along the Bow River from the southern city limits and moving east toward the Saskatchewan border.

The search is conducted in the fall when water levels are at their lowest and water is typically the clearest.

This year, aerial searches will also be carried out in Elbow River Park and the Glenmore Reservoir.