Police looking for missing Calgary man after vehicle crashes into ravine

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a Calgary man who they believe was involved in a single-vehicle crash on July 5.

On that day at around 6 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision on Highway 1, about 20 kilometres west of Brooks, Alta.

Police said the vehicle travelled through an open field before hitting a ravine and becoming submerged in water.

Authorities said the driver is believed to be Joseph Given, 25, of Calgary. Given is six feet two inches tall, weighs 221 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Despite search efforts by RCMP detachments in Brooks and Bassano, RCMP Police Dog Services, HALO (Medevac Rescue Helicopter), search and rescue teams, and the Medicine Hat and Brooks fire departments, the driver involved in the collision has not been found.

RCMP are concerned for Given’s well-being because of the crash. Anyone who has information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or their local police. To report information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online.