25-year-old man’s body found in Herbert Lake after drowning

A 25-year-old man’s body was recovered in Banff National Park’s Herbert Lake on Saturday, July 6.

READ MORE: Emergency crews respond to two possible drownings in southern Alberta Sunday, RCMP say

On June 30 at around 7:15 p.m., the man fell off a paddleboard and did not resurface, RCMP said. Officers as well as onlookers and the Parks Canada Visitor Safety team tried to find him, but couldn’t.

The search since then has included dive teams, an underwater camera, boat and shore searches, cadaver dogs and sonar.

The man was from India, working in Lake Louise. Police did not release his identity because his death was not criminal in nature.

READ MORE: Most drowning victims are men who were not wearing life-jackets, Alberta report says

Parks Canada and RCMP are taking the opportunity to remind people to wear life-jackets, with police saying this death was preventable.

“Lakes and rivers in Banff National Park are fed by glacial runoff and rarely rise more than 10 C,” a news release from RCMP said Saturday.

“Parks Canada strongly recommends that all people recreating on mountain lakes and streams wear a certified personal flotation device (PFD) — a life jacket — regardless of their chosen activity.”