Calgary man’s body recovered from Clearwater River after ‘possible drowning’: RCMP

The body of a 34-year-old Calgary man who police say may be the victim in a “possible drowning” was recovered from a river in central Alberta late Tuesday afternoon.

“The male was found approximately one to two kilometres from where he was last seen in the river,” the RCMP said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

On Monday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP said they were investigating a possible drowning after officers were called to the Clearwater River at about 10:15 p.m. the night before.

“Witnesses observed a male wearing a life-jacket floating in the turbulent river but were unable to make contact with him and called police,” the RCMP said in a news release. “The male was last seen in the water approximately 28 miles west of the Clearwater Bridge, near Highway 22 and Highway 591.”

Police said they later found a vehicle and boat trailer in the area but not the missing man they believe the vehicle and trailer belonged to.

The incident was one of three possible drownings that RCMP are looking into in Alberta this long weekend.