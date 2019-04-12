Calgary police seek missing woman not heard from since 2016

Calgary police are appealing to the public for help finding a woman who has been missing for almost three years.

The last time anyone heard from Tammie Doreen Howard was Christmas Eve in 2016. Her family then reported her missing to police in April 2017.

READ MORE: Missing 11-year-old girl believed to be in Iraq after being abducted by dad: Calgary police

In a Friday news release, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) explained that although a sighting of Howard was reported in November 2017, she is still missing.

“The investigation to locate Howard continues, and at this time all leads have been exhausted,” the CPS said.

“It is uncharacteristic for Howard to go this long without contacting family members and they are concerned for her welfare.”

READ MORE: Airdrie RCMP find body of missing woman, say her vehicle went down embankment

Howard, 49, is also known by the name “Irish.” Police describe her as being about 5’1” tall and 130 pounds with a slim build, red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Howard’s whereabouts, or anyone who had contact with Howard in the days leading up to Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.