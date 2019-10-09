Foul play suspected in search for missing Winnipeg woman Miranda Belle

Send this page to someone via email

Foul play is suspected in the August disappearance of a local woman, said Winnipeg police.

Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen on the evening of Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area, and police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding clues to her whereabouts.

Belle is described as 5’6″, 100 lbs, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators with the Missing Persons Unit and Homicide Unit have called the circumstances around her disappearance “suspicious”, and are asking area residents and businesses to check their properties, fields and outbuildings for unusual items.

Police are looking for a grey 2012 Caravan. Winnipeg Police

Police have also released details about a vehicle that may be connected to the case.

Anyone who remembers seeing a grey 2012 Dodge Caravan that appeared to be suspicious or out of place on the evening of Aug. 17 is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

