Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Foul play suspected in search for missing Winnipeg woman Miranda Belle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 12:49 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 1:32 pm
Police say Miranda Belle, 31, has been missing since Aug. 17, 2019.
Police say Miranda Belle, 31, has been missing since Aug. 17, 2019. Winnipeg Police handout

Foul play is suspected in the August disappearance of a local woman, said Winnipeg police.

Miranda Belle, 31, was last seen on the evening of Aug. 17 in the Grant Park area, and police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding clues to her whereabouts.

Belle is described as 5’6″, 100 lbs, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death on Higgins Avenue

Investigators with the Missing Persons Unit and Homicide Unit have called the circumstances around her disappearance “suspicious”, and are asking area residents and businesses to check their properties, fields and outbuildings for unusual items.

Police are looking for a grey 2012 Caravan.
Police are looking for a grey 2012 Caravan. Winnipeg Police

Police have also released details about a vehicle that may be connected to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who remembers seeing a grey 2012 Dodge Caravan that appeared to be suspicious or out of place on the evening of Aug. 17 is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing WomanMissing Persons UnitHomicide Unit
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.