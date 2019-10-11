Saanich police seeking missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

Send this page to someone via email

Saanich Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly Saanich woman.

Mrs. Ruizhen Wu was last seen by her family on October 10th at 9:30 a.m., preparing to go for her daily walk.

Mrs. Wu’s last known whereabouts are believed to have been near Rogers Avenue and Quadra Street.

Wu is known to regularly go for walks. She is also believed to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, so she may be disoriented through her travels.

Wu is described as an 75-year-old female of Chinese decent, estimated to be 165 cm in height, with short black hair. She walks with a distinct limp.

Wu was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with black dots, blue or black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mrs. Wu is asked to contact the

Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or their local law enforcement service/agency.