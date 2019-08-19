Nanaimo RCMP seeking missing elderly man with dementia

Nanaimo RCMP are currently looking for a 75-year-old man that walked away from a residence on Manhattan Way in north Nanaimo.

Wayne Strilesky from Parksville is described as 5’8″, 155 lbs., with sandy hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark blue jeans, a black Canada hat with a maple leaf on it, and white runners.

Mr. Strilesky went into a forested area near the house he was visiting, and did not come back.

He suffers from severe dementia, and is hard of hearing. As a result, he may be disoriented or hard to understand. He has other medical conditions, and his family is very concerned for his wellbeing.

Search and Rescue and Police Dog Services are assisting with the search.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone in the area to watch for Wayne Strilesky, and to immediately call 9-1-1 if you see him. You can also contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.