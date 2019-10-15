‘You’re just jealous of my eyebrows,’ Trudeau tells crying baby

Send this page to someone via email

Most politicians kiss babies on the campaign trail. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau asks them about their eyebrows.

Trudeau took an unusual approach to comforting a sobbing infant in New Brunswick on Tuesday when he seemed to fixate on the youngster’s lack of … well, eyebrows.

The interaction occurred shortly after Trudeau posed with the child, the child’s mother and a few other people during a campaign stop in the riding of Fundy Royal, N.B. The baby started crying after the photo, prompting Trudeau to try to step in with some baby talk.

“You’re just jealous of my eyebrows, aren’t you?” he asks the child in a soothing voice while rubbing the infant’s shoulder.

“You’ll get eyebrows one day, I promise,” he says in a video captured by Global News. Trudeau then coos, “I know, I know,” before returning to his eyebrow joke.

“You’ll get very nice eyebrows one day,” he says. He then raises and lowers his own eyebrows several times.

“Yes, just like me,” he tells the child.

Trudeau meets this baby who has been crying. “You’re just jealous of my eyebrows,” he tells the baby, promising baby will one day have nice eyebrows. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/Qc7mqBr4cb — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) October 15, 2019

Trudeau is not the only politician to share a cute moment with a baby on the campaign trail. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer invited a staffer to bring her young child on his campaign tour, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posed with a Conservative politician’s newborn in Ontario last month.

The other federal party leaders have not yet commented on Trudeau’s eyebrow-raising interaction. It’s also not clear if Trudeau is promising eyebrows for every baby — or one pair of eyebrows for this specific baby.

However, one Twitter user was quick to flag it as an unofficial campaign promise.

“Breaking,” Twitter user Jake Reid wrote. “Trudeau makes eyebrow election promise to baby.”