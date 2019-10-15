Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

‘You’re just jealous of my eyebrows,’ Trudeau tells crying baby

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:50 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 3:09 pm
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau jokingly says crying baby ‘jealous’ of his eyebrows
WATCH: During a campaign stop in a New Brunswick park on Oct. 15, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau met a crying baby who he jokingly said is "jealous" of his eyebrows but promised that one day the infant would also have great eyebrows.

Most politicians kiss babies on the campaign trail. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau asks them about their eyebrows.

Trudeau took an unusual approach to comforting a sobbing infant in New Brunswick on Tuesday when he seemed to fixate on the youngster’s lack of … well, eyebrows.

READ MORE: ‘Blinking guy’ just used his viral fame to raise money for MS research

The interaction occurred shortly after Trudeau posed with the child, the child’s mother and a few other people during a campaign stop in the riding of Fundy Royal, N.B. The baby started crying after the photo, prompting Trudeau to try to step in with some baby talk.

“You’re just jealous of my eyebrows, aren’t you?” he asks the child in a soothing voice while rubbing the infant’s shoulder.

“You’ll get eyebrows one day, I promise,” he says in a video captured by Global News. Trudeau then coos, “I know, I know,” before returning to his eyebrow joke.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’ll get very nice eyebrows one day,” he says. He then raises and lowers his own eyebrows several times.

“Yes, just like me,” he tells the child.

Trudeau is not the only politician to share a cute moment with a baby on the campaign trail. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer invited a staffer to bring her young child on his campaign tour, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posed with a Conservative politician’s newborn in Ontario last month.

The other federal party leaders have not yet commented on Trudeau’s eyebrow-raising interaction. It’s also not clear if Trudeau is promising eyebrows for every baby — or one pair of eyebrows for this specific baby.

However, one Twitter user was quick to flag it as an unofficial campaign promise.

“Breaking,” Twitter user Jake Reid wrote. “Trudeau makes eyebrow election promise to baby.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaHalifax/New Brunswick InstagramJustin Trudeau eyebrowsTrudeau baby eyebrowsTrudeau eyebrows
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.