3 injured following ATV crash in Amaranth: OPP

Three people have been injured, one of whom is facing life-threatening injuries, after an ATV crash in Amaranth on Monday afternoon, Dufferin OPP say.

Police and emergency services attended a residence on Mono-Amaranth Townline at about 4 p.m. after receiving reports of an ATV crash, OPP say.

Three riders were on the ATV at the time of the collision, police say.

The driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the other two occupants were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

