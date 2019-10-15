Menu

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Severn, OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:43 am
Officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and pronounced dead during the early morning hours of Sunday in Severn, Orillia OPP say.

At about 2:15 a.m., police say they were dispatched to Highway 11 near Big Chief Road, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian.

Officers found a person lying on the northbound lane of Highway 11, OPP say.

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Matthew Schembri, 21, from Severn Township, police add.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated by Simcoe County paramedics, officers say.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

