Police investigating 2 separate collisions on Hwy. 11 in Gravenhurst

Police are investigating two separate collisions that took place just under an hour apart from one another on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
“You have two crashes almost in the exact same spot,” OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told Global News. “There’s two ongoing rollover crashes.”
The first crash, which happened at 11:24 a.m., resulted in a vehicle rolling over into a ditch, Folz said. The driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
According to Folz, the second crash happened in the same area at 12:31 p.m. The vehicle that was involved in that collision rolled over onto its side, he said.
Paramedics, police and fire crews attended the scene of the first crash on Highway 11 northbound at North Kahshe Lake Road, according to a tweet from the Gravenhurst Fire Department.
The second collision at Highway 11 northbound near Luigi Road was attended to by police and the Gravenhurst Fire Department.
“I’m not sure if they’re related, but by the looks of how close they are, they almost can’t not be related,” Folz said of the two collisions.
The fire department is advising people driving in the area to slow down.
