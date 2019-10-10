Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigating 2 separate collisions on Hwy. 11 in Gravenhurst

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 1:50 pm
The first collision on Highway 11 involved a vehicle rolling into a ditch.
The first collision on Highway 11 involved a vehicle rolling into a ditch. Twitter/GravenhurstFIRE

Police are investigating two separate collisions that took place just under an hour apart from one another on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

“You have two crashes almost in the exact same spot,” OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told Global News. “There’s two ongoing rollover crashes.”

READ MORE: Missing senior found dead in Gravenhurst, police say

The first crash, which happened at 11:24 a.m., resulted in a vehicle rolling over into a ditch, Folz said. The driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

According to Folz, the second crash happened in the same area at 12:31 p.m. The vehicle that was involved in that collision rolled over onto its side, he said.

“[There were] no injuries, property damage only, and police were requesting the road slowdown for emergency vehicles,” Folz said.

Paramedics, police and fire crews attended the scene of the first crash on Highway 11 northbound at North Kahshe Lake Road, according to a tweet from the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

The second collision at Highway 11 northbound near Luigi Road was attended to by police and the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

“I’m not sure if they’re related, but by the looks of how close they are, they almost can’t not be related,” Folz said of the two collisions.

The fire department is advising people driving in the area to slow down.

Homeowner in Gravenhurst describes how he located kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu
Homeowner in Gravenhurst describes how he located kidnapping victim Wanzhen Lu
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
TrafficHighway 11GravenhurstTown of GravenhurstGravenhurst newsGravenhurst CollisionGravenhurst Fire Departmenthighway 11 crashHighway 11 trafficGravenhurst Highway 11Gravenhurst trafficHwy 11 traffic
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.