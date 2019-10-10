Police investigating 2 separate collisions on Hwy. 11 in Gravenhurst

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating two separate collisions that took place just under an hour apart from one another on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

“You have two crashes almost in the exact same spot,” OPP Sgt. Jason Folz told Global News. “There’s two ongoing rollover crashes.”

The first crash, which happened at 11:24 a.m., resulted in a vehicle rolling over into a ditch, Folz said. The driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

According to Folz, the second crash happened in the same area at 12:31 p.m. The vehicle that was involved in that collision rolled over onto its side, he said.

“[There were] no injuries, property damage only, and police were requesting the road slowdown for emergency vehicles,” Folz said.

A separate collision now being attended to in #Gravenhurst on #Hwy11 NB near Luigi Road. Police and @GravenhurstFIRE on scene… PLEASE, slow down if you're driving in the area. pic.twitter.com/aJnffEwSZj — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) October 10, 2019

Paramedics, police and fire crews attended the scene of the first crash on Highway 11 northbound at North Kahshe Lake Road, according to a tweet from the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

The second collision at Highway 11 northbound near Luigi Road was attended to by police and the Gravenhurst Fire Department.

Paramedics have departed the scene – police, fire and tow/ recovery remain on scene. https://t.co/6YguEB7eIV pic.twitter.com/qu6sECkRGA — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) October 10, 2019

“I’m not sure if they’re related, but by the looks of how close they are, they almost can’t not be related,” Folz said of the two collisions.

The fire department is advising people driving in the area to slow down.

