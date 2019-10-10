28-year-old Bolton man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

A 28-year-old Bolton man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences following a four-month internet investigation, OPP say.
On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Bolton and seized computer devices containing child sexual abuse material.
Michael Jerome Labao, 28, has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available, police say.
The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.
The next scheduled court date is on Oct. 31.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
