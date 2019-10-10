Menu

Crime

28-year-old Bolton man charged with child pornography offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 3:45 pm
On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Bolton and seized computer devices containing child sexual abuse material.
On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Bolton and seized computer devices containing child sexual abuse material. Elise Amendola / The Canadian Press

A 28-year-old Bolton man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences following a four-month internet investigation, OPP say.

On Wednesday, police say they executed a search warrant at a home in Bolton and seized computer devices containing child sexual abuse material.

READ MORE: 55-year-old Bolton man charged following hit-and-run in Bradford: police

Michael Jerome Labao, 28, has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available, police say.

The accused appeared for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

READ MORE: Dozens of homes evacuated in Bolton due to severe flooding

The next scheduled court date is on Oct. 31.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

