Crime

83-year-old man dies after going on walk in Wiarton: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 6:49 pm
A woman had reported that her husband went for a walk at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and that she hadn't heard from him since, police say.
A woman had reported that her husband went for a walk at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and that she hadn't heard from him since, police say.

An 83-year-old man has died after he went on a walk in Wiarton, Ont., on Tuesday and didn’t return home, Grey Bruce OPP say.

Officers say they were dispatched at 6:07 p.m.to an address on Berford Street for a missing person.

A woman had reported that her husband went for a walk at about 11 a.m. that day and that she hadn’t heard from him since, police add.

At 6:44 p.m., officers were notified of a man found in Bluewater Park without vital signs, police say.

Someone from the Ontario coroner’s office attended the scene and pronounced the man to be deceased, OPP say.

The death is not considered suspicious, police add.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

