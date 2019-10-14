Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Fredericton area: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Fredericton area Sunday night.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh says police were called to a home on Gorham Court in Lincoln, N.B., at around 11:30 p.m.

Rogers-Marsh says there was an altercation between two men, resulting in the 50-year-old victim receiving stab wounds and dying at the scene.

“A suspect fled the scene before police arrived as we were able to arrest a 60-year-old man from the Fredericton area (Monday) morning,” Rogers-Marsh said.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is leading the investigating into the incident.

Charges have not yet been laid.