Crime

Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Fredericton area: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 3:30 pm
New Brunswick RCMP attend the scene of a fatal stabbing in Lincoln, N.B., that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. .
New Brunswick RCMP attend the scene of a fatal stabbing in Lincoln, N.B., that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. . Andrew Cromwell/Global News

One man is in custody after a 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Fredericton area Sunday night.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh says police were called to a home on Gorham Court in Lincoln, N.B., at around 11:30 p.m.

Rogers-Marsh says there was an altercation between two men, resulting in the 50-year-old victim receiving stab wounds and dying at the scene.

“A suspect fled the scene before police arrived as we were able to arrest a 60-year-old man from the Fredericton area (Monday) morning,” Rogers-Marsh said.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is leading the investigating into the incident.

Charges have not yet been laid.

TAGS
CrimeNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPN.B.LincolnJullie Rogers-MarshGorham Court
