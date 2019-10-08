Montreal’s south shore municipalities want to make waterfront more accessible

Send this page to someone via email

A major new attraction could soon be coming to Montreal’s south shore.

Six mayors in the area want to redevelop the waterfront of the St. Lawrence River along a 15-kilometre stretch between Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Lambert.

The $15-million project calls for the construction of observation decks, bike paths, picnic tables and more.

As part of the proposal, half the funding is slated to come from the local municipalities while the rest would come from federal government.

“We’re on federal land so this is an opportunity to have a partnership with the federal government,” Massimo Iezzoni, the general manger of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) told Global News.

Part of the waterfront in Sainte-Catherine is already developed with full access to the river. The mayor would like this privilege extended to the other neighbouring cities.

“We have to give them back the opportunity to have the good life around the river,” Jocelyne Bates said.

People visiting the area love the idea of making the river more accessible in all municipalities on the south shore.

“This would be so nice you know to ride along the river like that,” Bob Bannon told Global News.

Officials say it would take about one year to re-landscape the land and make it more accessible.

