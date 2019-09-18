A beach in Lachine? Officials say they’re interested in the idea

Officials in Lachine, on the Island of Montreal, say they’re musing over the idea of building a beach on Lac Saint-Louis.

Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic announced she plans to go live on Facebook Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the possibility of creating a public beach.

READ MORE: Verdun beach finally opens

She noted that there are three possible sites undergoing water analysis “on a regular basis.”

WATCH BELOW: Verdun beach finally opens

These analyses will be carried out over the next two years to determine how much the water quality fluctuates when monitored over a long period of time.

“In the end, this information will help to choose the safest place to establish a beach in Lachine,” Vodanovic said.

READ MORE: With federal, provincial go-ahead, Verdun beach set to open in 2019

The mayor pointed to the Verdun beach, located behind the borough’s auditorium, which opened for the first time at the beginning of this summer – five years after the idea was first proposed.

WATCH BELOW: River surfers in Calgary make plans for a downtown urban beach

Verdun Mayor Jean-François Parenteau is expected to also take part in the Facebook live, to talk about how the first year of operations went.

The project cost $7 million – $2 million over budget – and was opened two years behind schedule.

READ MORE: Verdun Beach construction underway with ‘scaled-down’ budget

The original plan was to open the beach in time for the Montreal’s 375th anniversary in 2017, but was delayed due to multiple hurdles — including environmental considerations, funding issues and a change in location.

Several trees had to be cut down and some wildlife was displaced, but Verdun officials have promised to plant more trees and species of plants to compensate.