With federal, provincial go-ahead, Verdun beach set to open in 2019

With the early onslaught of winter, swimming in the St. Lawrence River may not be top of mind for most for most Montrealers.

After years of discussions, however, Verdun will finally be getting its new beach next year, after the federal and provincial governments gave the project the go-ahead.

READ MORE: Verdun Beach construction underway but questions linger

In a written statement, Verdun borough mayor Jean-François Parenteau said citizens will be able to swim at the beach behind the Verdun Auditorium in 2019.

City officials warned that much work still needed to be done before the beach can open, and as such, have given a contractor permission to work seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WATCH: Surfing the St. Lawrence River

Part of that work will be to adjust the depth of the river in the area to make it safe for swimmers.

Verdun says it has several measures in place to mitigate any negative impacts on fish habitats, including setting up turbidity curtains, sediment barriers, protecting trees and monitoring suspended matter in the water.

READ MORE: Verdun decides where to put its new beach

The bike path that runs along the beach will be detoured around the auditorium to Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard during construction.